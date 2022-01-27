Australian Open 2022 Women’s Semifinals LIVE: Barty vs Keys coming up

Australian Open 2022 Women’s Semifinals, Ash Barty vs Madison Keys, Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek Live: It’s women’s semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys. Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021.

Collins was too steady for Alize Cornet in their quarterfinal on Wednesday and then was content to watch Swiatek swelter in the center-court heat in a three-hour struggle with 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi to book her spot in the last four.