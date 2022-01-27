scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Semifinals LIVE: Barty vs Keys coming up

Australian Open 2022 Women's Semifinals, Ash Barty vs Madison Keys, Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek Live: Winners look to book berth in Saturday's Final.

Updated: January 27, 2022 2:08:28 pm
Australian Open 2022 Women’s Semifinals, Ash Barty vs Madison Keys, Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek Live: It’s women’s semifinal day at Melbourne Park with two Americans featured. Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title. The reigning Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion holds a 2-1 career edge over Keys. Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021.

Collins was too steady for Alize Cornet in their quarterfinal on Wednesday and then was content to watch Swiatek swelter in the center-court heat in a three-hour struggle with 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi to book her spot in the last four.

14:08 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Is that a cricketing warmup by Barty?
14:04 (IST)27 Jan 2022
All Australian Men's Doubles Final in the offing

It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K' team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4. On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9).

13:58 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Schröder's first Aus Open title

In other action of the day, Sam Schröder claimed his first Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title by defeating Dylan Alcott 7-5 6-0 

13:55 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Barty vs Keys coming up
13:51 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open women's semifinals as Madison Keys takes on top-ranked Ash Barty and Danielle Collins will play 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian singles title while Keys enters the semifinals on a 10-match winning streak and 11 overall this year, matching her entire win total from 2021.

Collins was too steady for Alize Cornet in their quarterfinal on Wednesday and then was content to watch Swiatek swelter in the center-court heat in a three-hour struggle with 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi to book her spot in the last four.

Australian Open men’s singles semifinals: A shot at history

Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men’s record for most career Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he’s potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He’s tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Medvedev won last year’s semifinal, then lost to Djokovic in the final.

