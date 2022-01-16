Australian Open 2022: Schedule, Telecast, Live Stream — All you need to know

Australian Open 2022: Schedule, Telecast, Live Stream: The Australian Open is set to begin on January 17 and it would be the 110th edition of the tournament. Before it even started, the biggest tale of the Australian Open has been Novak Djokovic’s vaccination status. The No. 1 stalwart and arguably the biggest name in the sport was detained when he entered Australia without an appropriate COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption. He was on Sunday deported by the Australian government, meaning that he will not be able to defend his title at this year’s event.

Naomi Osaka is the defending women’s champion while Novak Djokovic, who was deported on Sunday, was the reigning men’s champion. Some of the biggest names in tennis who will also be missing out in this season are Roger Federer, Serena and Venus Williams, Stan Wawrinka, Bianca Andreescu, and Karolina Pliskova.

In Premium | Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

The Grand Slam tournament will also witness the participation of top Indian players like Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Where will the Australian Open 2022 take place?

The Australian Open 2022 will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

What time does the Australian Open 2022 start?

The Australian Open 2022 will start from 5.30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 live in India?

Select Australian Open 2022 tennis matches will be broadcast live on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. Live streaming of the Australian Open will be available on SonyLIV.

Australian Open 2022 schedule

The Australian Open 2022 will be taking place on Monday, Jan. 17 and will go on till Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Here is the tournament’s full schedule:

* Monday, Jan. 17: Men’s and Women’s First Round

* Tuesday, Jan. 18: Men’s and Women’s First Round

* Wednesday, Jan. 19: Men’s and Women’s Second Round

* Thursday, Jan. 20: Men’s and Women’s Second Round

* Friday, Jan. 21: Men’s and Women’s Third Round

* Saturday, Jan. 22: Men’s and Women’s Third Round

* Sunday, Jan. 23: Men’s and Women’s Fourth Round

* Monday, Jan. 24: Men’s and Women’s Fourth Round

* Tuesday, Jan. 25: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals

* Wednesday, Jan. 26: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals

* Thursday, Jan. 27: Women’s Singles Semifinals

* Friday: Jan. 28: Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final

* Saturday, Jan. 29: Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final

* Sunday, Jan. 30: Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final