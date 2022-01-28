scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 28, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals Live: Big league Berrettini targets Nadal upset

Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Semifinals, Berrettini vs Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Daniil Medvedev Live: Matteo Berrettini will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open semifinals. In the other semifinal, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 28, 2022 9:18:03 am
Image Alt tags: Australian Open 2022 Men's LIVE Score, Australian Open 2022 Men's Semifinals LIVE Updates

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals, Berrettini vs Nadal, Tsitsipas vs Berrettini Live: Matteo Berrettini will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday looking to take a step closer to his first Grand Slam title and deny his opponent a record 21st major crown.

In the other semifinal, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to claim a second Grand Slam title immediately after his maiden triumph. Berrettini lost to Nadal in straight sets in their only previous meeting in the semi-finals of the US Open in 2019, but the Italian — who reached last year’s Wimbledon final — said that he had more belief in his ability now.

Tsitsipas has his eyes set on becoming the first Greek Grand Slam champion, but the French Open finalist will need to be at his best to defeat an indefatigable Medvedev, who saved a matchpoint to get past Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters. Tsitsipas has lost six of his eight matches with Russia’s Medvedev, including a semi-final defeat at Melbourne Park last year, but he said after his quarter-final demolition of Jannik Sinner that he was firmly “in the zone” this time around.

Live Blog

Australian Open 2022 Men's Semifinals, Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini, Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live: Catch all the Live action from Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena in Australia.

09:16 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Here we go!

Warms ups are done. Rafael Nadal to serve under the closed roof of Rod Laver Arena. Matteo Berrettini is the first Italian to reach the Australian Open semifinal, while on the other hand, Nadal is eying his 21st Grand Slam title. 

08:59 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Nadal vs Berrettini

The pair have only played once -- Nadal beat the Italian in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open in straight sets. Berrettini has matured since, having lost the Wimbledon final last year to Djokovic in four sets. Nadal gives a decade in age to Berrettini -- 35 to 25.

08:57 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Nadal on Berrettini!

Nadal spoke highly of Berrettini, among the players like Tsitsipas and Shapovalov who could replace the Big Three who have dominated the sport for nearly 20 years.

“Matteo, he’s one of the best players of the world,” Nadal said. “I need to play my 100% and my highest level if I want to keep having chances to fight, to be competitive, and to try to be in the final." 

08:55 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Nadal closing in for 21st Grand Slam title!

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he’s potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He’s tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Updates from Australian Open 2022 semifinal

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal of Spain makes a forehand return to Adrian Mannarino of France during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Australian Open men’s singles semifinals: A shot at history

Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men’s record for most career Grand Slam singles titles.

So far he hasn’t let it close.

Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he’s potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He’s tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Medvedev won last year’s semifinal, then lost to Djokovic in the final.

After Nadal’s tough five-set win over Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday, he looked to take away some of the pressure of that 21st major.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd