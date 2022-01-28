Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals Live: Big league Berrettini targets Nadal upset

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals, Berrettini vs Nadal, Tsitsipas vs Berrettini Live: Matteo Berrettini will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday looking to take a step closer to his first Grand Slam title and deny his opponent a record 21st major crown.
In the other semifinal, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to claim a second Grand Slam title immediately after his maiden triumph. Berrettini lost to Nadal in straight sets in their only previous meeting in the semi-finals of the US Open in 2019, but the Italian — who reached last year’s Wimbledon final — said that he had more belief in his ability now.
Tsitsipas has his eyes set on becoming the first Greek Grand Slam champion, but the French Open finalist will need to be at his best to defeat an indefatigable Medvedev, who saved a matchpoint to get past Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters. Tsitsipas has lost six of his eight matches with Russia’s Medvedev, including a semi-final defeat at Melbourne Park last year, but he said after his quarter-final demolition of Jannik Sinner that he was firmly “in the zone” this time around.
Warms ups are done. Rafael Nadal to serve under the closed roof of Rod Laver Arena. Matteo Berrettini is the first Italian to reach the Australian Open semifinal, while on the other hand, Nadal is eying his 21st Grand Slam title.
The pair have only played once -- Nadal beat the Italian in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open in straight sets. Berrettini has matured since, having lost the Wimbledon final last year to Djokovic in four sets. Nadal gives a decade in age to Berrettini -- 35 to 25.
Nadal spoke highly of Berrettini, among the players like Tsitsipas and Shapovalov who could replace the Big Three who have dominated the sport for nearly 20 years.
“Matteo, he’s one of the best players of the world,” Nadal said. “I need to play my 100% and my highest level if I want to keep having chances to fight, to be competitive, and to try to be in the final."
Nadal plays Matteo Berrettini in one semifinal on Friday at Melbourne Park, knowing he’s potentially two match wins from a 21st major title. He’s tied for the record of 20 with Roger Federer, who is recovering from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following an 11-day visa saga over his decision not to be vaccinated for Covid-19.