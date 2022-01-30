scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Australian Open Final, Nadal vs Medvedev: Protestor leaps onto the court, halts play

The clash between Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 30, 2022 5:47:57 pm
Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, sports news, indian express In between such a crucial encounter, this sort of security lapse has created a massive drama.(Twitter)

In a generational clash between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, a protestor leaped onto centre court and attempted to unfurl a banner and was quickly taken away by security at a crucial moment. This happened in the second set of the men’s final.

The clash between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books. In between such a crucial encounter, this sort of security lapse has created a massive drama.

It looked like the set was slipping away from Nadal as the second-set finish line eludeed Nadal, as Medvedev converted on his fifth break point of the 3-5 game.

The 35-year-old repeatedly played down his chances in the leadup and during the past fortnight owing to a calamitous buildup due to a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting the COVID-19 virus. Yet he has produced some incredible tennis to enjoy a 10-match winning run, picking up an ATP 250 title in Melbourne before the year’s first major, and reach a 29th major final and his sixth in Australia.

Another win on Sunday will cement Medvedev’s status as the leader of the next generation, who will give the ‘old guard’ a run for their money in an exciting year for the sport and end their iron grip on Slam titles.

