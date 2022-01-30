Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final Live scores and updates: Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in the final showdown

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final Live Scores and Updates: Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.
A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men’s game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Slam.
The 35-year-old repeatedly played down his chances in the leadup and during the past fortnight owing to a calamitous buildup due to a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting the COVID-19 virus. Yet he has produced some incredible tennis to enjoy a 10-match winning run, picking up an ATP 250 title in Melbourne before the year’s first major, and reach a 29th major final and his sixth in Australia.
Another win on Sunday will cement Medvedev’s status as the leader of the next generation, who will give the ‘old guard’ a run for their money in an exciting year for the sport and end their iron grip on Slam titles.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. Stay tuned for all the live action.