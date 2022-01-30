Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final Live scores and updates: Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in the final showdown

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final Live Streaming, Live Updates: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final Live Scores and Updates: Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.

A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men’s game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Slam.

The 35-year-old repeatedly played down his chances in the leadup and during the past fortnight owing to a calamitous buildup due to a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting the COVID-19 virus. Yet he has produced some incredible tennis to enjoy a 10-match winning run, picking up an ATP 250 title in Melbourne before the year’s first major, and reach a 29th major final and his sixth in Australia.

Another win on Sunday will cement Medvedev’s status as the leader of the next generation, who will give the ‘old guard’ a run for their money in an exciting year for the sport and end their iron grip on Slam titles.