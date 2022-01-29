Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Nadal vs Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men’s Final, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, How and Where to watch: Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.

A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men’s game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Slam. The 35-year-old repeatedly played down his chances in the leadup and during the past fortnight owing to a calamitous buildup due to a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Standing against him will be the world number two Russian – 10 years younger and a player who has already denied Djokovic a 21st major in the final of the U.S. Open in September. Another win on Sunday will cement Medvedev’s status as the leader of the next generation, who will give the ‘old guard’ a run for their money in an exciting year for the sport and end their iron grip on Slam titles.

When will Australian Open 2022 men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev take place?

Rafael Nadal will play Daniil Medvedev in the Australia Open 2022 men’s singles final on 30 January, 2022.

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the Australia Open 2022 men’s single final is at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

When will the match start?

The Australia Open 2022 men’s single final is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST.

Who will broadcast Australian Open 22 men’s singles final match?

The Australia Open 2022 men’s single final will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can Australian Open men’s singles final be livestreamed online?

The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony LIV. You can also browse indianexpress.com for live updates and commentary.