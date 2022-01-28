Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins

Australian Open 2022 Women’s Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Live Streaming, How and Where to watch: Ash Barty finally has a chance to end the hype _ and end a 44-year singles title drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam. The top-ranked Barty is on a 10-match winning streak and plays American Danielle Collins in the final.

Barty has dropped just one service game in the entire tournament.

Collins is 1-3 in four matches against Barty but her win came last year in Adelaide, Australia. Collins advanced to her first Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

The 28-year-old Collins had endometriosis and last April underwent surgery, affecting most of her season. She’s now just one win away from achieving her childhood dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion.

The all-Australian men’s doubles final is also set for Saturday, when Matt Ebden and Max Purcell will take on the so-called Special Ks _ Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

When will the Australian Open FINAL Barty vs Collins be Played?

Australian Open Final between Barty and Collins will be played on 29 January, 2022.

What time will Australian Open final between Barty and Collins begin?

Australian Open final between Barty and Collins will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Australian Open final between Barty and Collins?

You can watch the Australian Open final between Barty and Collins on Sony Sports Network- SONY SIX.

Where to livestream Australian Open final between Barty and Collins?

You can watch live Australian matches on OTT platform SONY LIV.