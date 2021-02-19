Australian Open 2021 Women’s Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Osaka vs Brady

Australian Open 2021 Women’s Final Live Streaming: Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

Brady faces the ultimate test of her resilience against Osaka, who beat her in the U.S. Open semi-finals on the way to her third Grand Slam triumph. Brady made heavy weather beating a profligate Muchova, needing five match points to finish it, while Osaka crushed Serena Williams in two sets and sealed victory on the first match point. Add that to the fact that Osaka is on a 20-match winning streak and has never lost a Grand Slam final, it would seem former college player Brady is up against it.

When is Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka?

Aus Open final between Brady and Osaka is on Saturday, 20 February, 2021.

Where is Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka?

Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

What time is Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka?

Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka is at 2pm IST.

Where will Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka be broadcast on Indian TV?

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels.

Where can Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka be livestreamed?

Aus Open women’s final between Brady and Osaka will be livestreamed on SonyLiv App and website. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and updates of the match.