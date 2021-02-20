Australian Open 2021 Women’s Final, Jennifer Brady vs Naomi Osaka Live Score

Australian Open 2021 Women's Final Live Score Online: Jennifer Brady vs Naomi Osaka. (Reuters)

Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final, Jennifer Brady vs Naomi Osaka Final Tennis Live Score Updates: Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will lock horns with debutant finalist Jennifer Brady in the women’s singles final of the 2021 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

Osaka, the first Japanese player to win a major, is currently on a 20-match winning streak and has defeated the likes of Serena Williams, Garbine Muguruza, Ons Jabeur, and Hsieh Su-wei already in Melbourne. On the other hand, the 22nd seed Brady has shown grit, winning consecutive three-set matches against semi-finalist Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula. The 25-year-old American now faces the ultimate test against Osaka, who beat her in the US Open semi-finals last year.