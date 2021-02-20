Australian Open 2021 Men’s Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev

Australian Open 2021 Men’s Final Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title overall when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final at Rod Laver Arena. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic is 8-0 in finals at Melbourne Park and is trying to close the gap with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Slam trophies won by a man. They each have 20.

Djokovic appears to have overcome a stomach muscle problem that he picked up in his third-round match. The No. 4-seeded Medvedev is in his second major final. He lost to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. Medvedev is on a 20-match winning streak that includes 12 wins against Top 10 opponents, with one of those coming against Djokovic last season.

When is Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev?

Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev is on Sunday, 21 February, 2021.

Where is Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev?

Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

What time is Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev?

Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev is at 2pm IST.

Where will Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev be broadcast on Indian TV?

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels.

Where can Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev be livestreamed?

Aus Open men’s final between Djokovic vs Medvedev will be livestreamed on SonyLiv App and website. You can also follow IndianExpress.com for live scores and updates of the match.