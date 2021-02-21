Australian Open 2021 Men’s Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2021 Men's Final Live: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev.

Australian Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Final Live Score Updates: 17-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will lock horns with fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final of the 2021 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

While the 33-year-old Djokovic has never lost a final at Melbourne Park, his reign has rarely looked so vulnerable. He suffered a huge scare against Dominic Thiem last year, and Medvedev is possibly the player he would least like to face. The rangy Russian has been a machine since November, clinching the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and the team-based ATP Cup in a 20-match winning streak.