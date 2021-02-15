Australian Open 2021, Day 8: Barty, Nadal, Medvedev advance; Svitolina suffers upset

Updated: February 15, 2021 4:47:13 pm
The high-octane action of Australia continues on the eighth day of the tournament and the third day of Victoria’s snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.
TOP SEED BARTY EASES PAST ROGERS
World number one Ash Barty sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over American Shelby Rogers to set up a quarter-final meeting with Czech Karolina Muchova.
MUCHOVA BEATS MERTENS IN STRAIGHT SETS
Czech 25th seed Karolina Muchova recovered from a slow start to beat Belgian 18th seed Elise Mertens 7-6(5) 7-5.
TSITSIPAS ADVANCES AFTER BERRETTINI WITHDRAWS
Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his fourth-round match against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas due to an abdominal strain.
Tsitsipas will face Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals.
NADAL DOWNS FOGNINI IN STRAIGHT SETS
Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal sealed a dominant 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini to reach the quarter-finals for the 13th time.
Nadal, who is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title, will face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight.
RUBLEV THROUGH AFTER RUUD RETIREMENT
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev advanced after his opponent Casper Ruud retired while trailing 6-2 7-6(3). The Norwegian received treatment for an abdominal injury early in the second set.
Rublev joins Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev and qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the last-eight, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have reached the quarter-finals in the same Grand Slam.
BRADY BOOKS QUARTER-FINAL BERTH
American Jennifer Brady eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Croatia’s Donna Vekic.
Brady sent down nine aces and won 85% of her first-serve points in a dominant performance against Vekic, who had heavy strapping on her right leg.
Brady faces compatriot Jessica Pegula next.
MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON
Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the quarter-finals with a clinical 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.
Medvedev sent down seven aces, 29 winners and made just 15 unforced errors as he wrapped up the one-sided contest in 90 minutes.
PEGULA UPSETS SVITOLINA
American Jessica Pegula continued her dream run with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time.
Pegula was far more effective at the net than her opponent, and also struck 31 winners compared to 19 from Svitolina.
