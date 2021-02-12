scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Australian Open 2021 Results, Day 5: Osaka, Serena enjoy the last of the crowds

Australian Open 2021 Results, Day 5: Naomi Osaka dominated her first career contest against Ons Jabeur to set up a meeting with Spain’s twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: February 12, 2021 12:48:50 pm
Naomi Osaka celebrating a point during her third-round Australian Open clash with Ons Jabeur. (Twitter/@AusOpen)

Continuing the high-octane action of the Australian Open, the play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius. The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

OSAKA CRUISES PAST JABEUR

Naomi Osaka swept into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in front of one of the last crowds allowed before Melbourne Park goes into lockdown.

The Japanese third seed pounded down eight aces as she dominated her first career contest against the Tunisian world number 30 to set up a meeting with Spain’s twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

“Thanks for coming out, it’s so great to play in front you,” Osaka said to the crowd on John Cain Arena before asking for, and receiving, a rendition of the local sporting chant “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi! Oi! Oi!”.

SERENA LOCKS DOWN TO BEAT POTAPOVA

As news broke on Friday that Melbourne would head into a snap lockdown to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, Serena Williams was already on court at the Australian Open playing potentially her last match in front of crowds at the tournament.

Williams completed a 7-6(5) 6-2 win in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena then gushed about her daughter Olympia learning tennis in the on-court interview, drawing cheers from fans.

BARTY WITHDRAWS FROM DOUBLES

World number one Ash Barty withdrew from the Australian Open doubles on Friday, raising concerns over her fitness for the singles as she manages a thigh strain.

She and American Jennifer Brady were scheduled to play in the second round of the women’s doubles on Friday but withdrew from the match, handing Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka a walkover.

