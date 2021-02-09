Australian Open: Nadal, Kenin march on to second round; Svitolina to face Gauff

Australian Open resumed its action on the second day under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Rafael Nadal and defending champion Sofia Kenin bagging easy wins in the first round.
NADAL BEATS DJERE
Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal defeated Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 to reach the second round. The world number two will face the winner of two qualifiers — American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki — for a place in the third round.
So @RafaelNadal, how would you rate your first round win at #AO2021? 👌#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/EDJLShJkuf
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021
MEDVEDEV CRUISES PAST POSPISIL
Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the second round with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil. It was the world number four’s 15th consecutive win.
KENIN’S TITLE DEFENCE UP AND RUNNING
Sofia Kenin kickstarted her title defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.
.@SofiaKenin was feeling all the emotions as she stepped foot on Rod Laver Arena for the first time since she won the #AusOpen last year ❤️🏆#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/GttutyagGN
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021
MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND
Garbine Muguruza’s bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.
Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final last year but lost to surprise package Kenin.
SVITOLINA SETS UP GAUFF CLASH
Elina Svitolina won a second set tiebreak to squeeze past Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 7-6(5). Ukrainian Svitolina, the fifth seed, will face Coco Gauff in the second round after the American beat Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3 6-2.
.@Gael_Monfils 👋❤️ @ElinaSvitolina | #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/dEna8S319o
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021
BENCIC THROUGH IN THREE SETS
Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic battled past American Lauren Davis 6-3 4-6 6-1 to reach the second round. Bencic struck eight aces and 36 winners but has plenty of room for improvement, making 47 unforced errors.
Bencic will next face Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova.
AZARENKA MAKES EARLY EXIT
Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, was dumped out in the first round after being beaten 7-5 6-4 by American main draw debutant Jessica Pegula.
Azarenka, who made 25 unforced errors and seven double faults, needed a medical timeout midway through the second set after appearing to have trouble breathing.
See you next year, @vika7. #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/KYiEkgqfyi
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021
BAUTISTA AGUT CRASHED OUT
Moldova’s Radu Albot, ranked 85, knocked out Spanish 12th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round with a 6-7(1) 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) win.
DE MINAUR WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS
Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur cruised to the second round with a 7-5 6-1 6-1 win over American Tennys Sandgren.
Dominant de Minaur 💪😤@alexdeminaur is through to the second round, defeating Sandgren 7-5 6-1 6-1 🇦🇺#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/m530YGPl2G
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021
GOFFIN KNOCKED OUT BY LOCAL WILD CARD
Belgian 13th seed David Goffin crashed out in the opening round following a 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 3-6 loss to Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin.
