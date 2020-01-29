Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Zverev vs Wawrinka, Nadal vs Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Zverev levels the quarterfinal

Rafa Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem for a spot in the semifinal (Source: AP) Rafa Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem for a spot in the semifinal (Source: AP)

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Alexander Zverev vs Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is bidding for a semifinal spot Wednesday night against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, the man he has beaten in the last two French Open finals. Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, was taking on seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev in the other match.

Nadal has never lost to Thiem at Major tournaments, beating him in the last two French Open finals. Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep takes aim at the semi-finals when she plays Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, while resurgent Spaniard Garbine Muguruza faces 30th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.