Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Zverev vs Wawrinka, Nadal vs Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Zverev levels the quarterfinal

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Nadal, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka feature in the Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 29, 2020 10:37:28 am
Rafa Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem for a spot in the semifinal (Source: AP)
Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Alexander Zverev vs Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is bidding for a semifinal spot Wednesday night against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, the man he has beaten in the last two French Open finals. Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, was taking on seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev in the other match.
Nadal has never lost to Thiem at Major tournaments, beating him in the last two French Open finals. Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep takes aim at the semi-finals when she plays Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, while resurgent Spaniard Garbine Muguruza faces 30th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Wawrinka, who is seeking a second title in Melbourne and his first Grand Slam since the 2016 U.S. Open, showed all his fighting qualities to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 to reach the last eight. Zverev has not lost to Wawrinka in two previous meetings but is not taking the 2014 Melbourne Park champion lightly. In the second quarterfinal match of the day in the men's singles category, top-ranked Rafael Nadal is bidding for a semifinal spot against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, the man he has beaten in the last two French Open finals.
Big turnaround: Zverev won 100% of his first serves and went from 10 unforced errors in the opening set to just 2 in the second. He won the second set 6-3.
Alexander Zverev took on Stan Warinka in the Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday hoping he would maintain his straight set record. The German, however, went down in the first set 6-1. Seventh seed Zverev, who won the 2018 season-ending ATP Finals, has not been beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam but the 22-year-old began the quarters with confidence, taking the first set in only 24 minutes.
Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with a 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday. The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist Simona Halep on Thursday for a place in Saturday's final
