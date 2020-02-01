Australian Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score, Sofia Kenin vs Garbiñe Muguruza Live Score: Sofia Kenin starts off on a positive note

Australian Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score Online: Garbine Muguruza takes on Sofia Kenin. Australian Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score Online: Garbine Muguruza takes on Sofia Kenin.

Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Sofia Kenin vs Garbiñe Muguruza Final Tennis Live Score Updates: Unseeded Garbine Muguruza will take on Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open Women’s Singles final at the Melbourne Park on Saturday, a contest that was least expected by fans across the globe. This also is the first time that no tennis stars from the top ten seeds will feature in an Open final.

Kenin advanced to the finals after defeating local star Ash Barty in the semis, while her opponent overpowered 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to make the final cut. The pair have met each other on just one occasion in China Open last year, which Kenin won 6-0 2-6 6-2 on a hard court. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!