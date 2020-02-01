Australian Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score, Sofia Kenin vs Garbiñe Muguruza Live Score: Sofia Kenin starts off on a positive note

Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Sofia Kenin vs Garbiñe Muguruza Final Tennis Live Score Updates: Unseeded Garbine Muguruza will take on Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open Women’s Singles final at the Melbourne Park on Saturday, a contest that was least expected by fans across the globe. This also is the first time that no tennis stars from the top ten seeds will feature in an Open final.
Kenin advanced to the finals after defeating local star Ash Barty in the semis, while her opponent overpowered 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to make the final cut. The pair have met each other on just one occasion in China Open last year, which Kenin won 6-0 2-6 6-2 on a hard court. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
Highlights
Garbine Muguruza is setting up the tone and making it harder for her opponent Kenin. However, in the fifth game of the opening set Kenin secures two successive points in a row. She follows it by returning a short ball, which fell on her backhand, down the line to clinch this game.
An intense final underway in Melbourne. Muguruza uses her experience to get the upper hand, As Kenin tries to get close to second hold, Muguruza responds by two successive crosscourt forehand winners to bring up break point.
Muguruza bounces back in the second game, despite trailing 30-0. She did it with some powerful serves as she secures her opening game of the contest.
Sofia Kenin starts off by winning the first game of the opening set 40-15. After throwing in a couple of drop shots, she wrapped up the first game with a nice angled crosscourt forehand, which the Spaniard fails to return.
