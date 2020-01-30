Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Djokovic takes Federer in Thursday blockbuster

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Updates: The two giants of World Tennis will play their 50th game against each other.

Updated: January 30, 2020 1:56:08 pm
australian open, australian open 2020, australian open semi finals, australian open semi finals live, australian open semi finals 2020, tennis live score, tennis live strem, tennis live streaming online, australia open live, australian open live streaming, australian open 2020 live streaming, australian open semifinal, tennis live score updates, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic match live score, nadal vs kyrgios, nadal vs kyrgios live score, australian open results, australian open results 2020, australian open live Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Updates

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, two of the game’s greatest ever players who share 36 Grand Slam titles between them, face off in the semi-final. Six-time champion Federer battled groin injury to beat Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-final whereas the Serb beat Canada’s Milos Raonic to set up an epic semi-final clash.

The two giants of World Tennis will play their 50th game against each other. Earlier, Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Sandgren, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The Swiss was handed a code violation for swearing in the third set of Tuesday’s match after the lineswoman reported Federer to Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

Live Blog

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates:

Highlights

    13:56 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Head-to-head!

    Djokovic leads 26-23 over Federer in the one-on-one tussle, which also includes three semi-final wins at Melbourne Park in 2008, 2011 and 2016. However, Federer got better of the Serbian in their previous meeting and would look to repeat a similar story today. 

    13:22 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Halep knocked out

    Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5  to reach the final of the Australian Open. In Saturday's final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.

    13:21 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Clash of the titans

    Hello and welcome to Australian Open 2020 men's singles semi-final clash between Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic. The two giants go up against each other for the 50th time. Who will win this clash? 