Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Djokovic takes Federer in Thursday blockbuster

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, two of the game’s greatest ever players who share 36 Grand Slam titles between them, face off in the semi-final. Six-time champion Federer battled groin injury to beat Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-final whereas the Serb beat Canada’s Milos Raonic to set up an epic semi-final clash.
The two giants of World Tennis will play their 50th game against each other. Earlier, Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Sandgren, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The Swiss was handed a code violation for swearing in the third set of Tuesday’s match after the lineswoman reported Federer to Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.
Djokovic leads 26-23 over Federer in the one-on-one tussle, which also includes three semi-final wins at Melbourne Park in 2008, 2011 and 2016. However, Federer got better of the Serbian in their previous meeting and would look to repeat a similar story today.
Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8) 7-5 to reach the final of the Australian Open. In Saturday's final, Muguruza will meet American 14th seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated top seed Ash Barty 7-6(7) 7-5 in the first semi-final on Thursday.
