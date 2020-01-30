Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Djokovic takes Federer in Thursday blockbuster

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Updates Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Updates

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, two of the game’s greatest ever players who share 36 Grand Slam titles between them, face off in the semi-final. Six-time champion Federer battled groin injury to beat Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-final whereas the Serb beat Canada’s Milos Raonic to set up an epic semi-final clash.

The two giants of World Tennis will play their 50th game against each other. Earlier, Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Sandgren, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The Swiss was handed a code violation for swearing in the third set of Tuesday’s match after the lineswoman reported Federer to Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.