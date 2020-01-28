Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic Tennis Live Score Updates: Winner meets Federer in semis

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Updates: Djokovic vs Raonic Australian Open 2020 Live Score Updates: Djokovic vs Raonic

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic Tennis Live Score Updates: Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic meets Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2020 and the winner of the match will meet Roger Federer in the semifinals. The Serbian has been in fine touch as he targets a record eighth title and a 17th Slam crown, but he has his work cut out against one of the biggest servers in the game.

So far Raonic, who has failed to beat Djokovic in nine previous attempts, has played 59 service games and is yet to be broken, pumping down 82 aces. Raonic has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but has found success in Melbourne, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and the quarters three other times, including last year.