Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic Tennis Live Score Updates: Winner meets Federer in semis

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic Tennis Live Score Updates: Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic meets Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2020 and the winner of the match will meet Roger Federer in the semifinals. The Serbian has been in fine touch as he targets a record eighth title and a 17th Slam crown, but he has his work cut out against one of the biggest servers in the game.
So far Raonic, who has failed to beat Djokovic in nine previous attempts, has played 59 service games and is yet to be broken, pumping down 82 aces. Raonic has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but has found success in Melbourne, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and the quarters three other times, including last year.
Highlights
Djokovic looks in fine form as he raced to take the lead. Later, he got to 0-30, stepping in to crush a forehand away, but Raonic fought back to 30-30 and made it 3-3 in the opening set
Two service games and Djokovic had taken the lead but we have the first break point of match as Djokovic forces an error from the smash of Raonic.
Djokovic takes the first game of the opening set but Raonic makes four second serves, winning three of those points and levelling the 1st set at 1-1.
After Kyrgios appeared on the court against Nadal wearing a Lakers jersey, Djokovic took the court today in a jacket with Kobe Bryant's initials, paying tribute to the basketball legend who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2020 quarterfinals as Novak Djokovic takes on Milos Raonic. The winner of the match meets Federer in the semifinal. Stay tuned for live score and updates here