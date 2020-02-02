Australian Open 2020 Men’s Final Live Score, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Djokovic chases Federer’s all-time record

Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Final Tennis Live Score Updates: Dominic Thiem is up against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men’s singles final match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Djokovic has won 7 Australian Open titles, more than anyone in history, and is aiming to win his 17th Grand Slam title and inch closer to Roger Federer’s all-time record mark of 20 Majors. Thiem, 26, on the other hand, has never won a Grand Slam. His best finish at a Major has been finishing as runner-up in the French Open.
Djokovic has dropped just one set on way to the final. Thiem, on the other hand, has had to fight his way through his half of the draw. He saw through the quarterfinal against Nadal 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 and was stretched in the semifinal by Alexander Zverev as well before he won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. Not just that, he was taken to the fifth set by unseeded Alex Bolt in his second round match. Djokovic has spent almost six hours less than Thiem on the court at the Australian Open this year.
Highlights
Thiem beat World No.1 Nadal in an epic quarterfinal that lasted 4 hours and 10 minutes. He then beat Alexander Zverev in another marathon semifinal. Can he pull off another rabbit out of the hat against Djokovic, one of the formidable opponents one can have on this court? His one-handed backhand down the line must be brought into the match from the word go. He cannot let Djokovic dictate the rallies. He has step inside court more and force himself on the match early on.
Djokovic makes the rules in Melbourne. He has always been the king here. Like Nadal made the Roland Garros his empire of clay, the Serb has made the hard courts of Australia his dominion.
Welcome to our coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final. Djokovic and Thiem have entered the stadium. Less than half an hour till they step onto court at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic is chasing his 8th AUS Open title and 17th Grand Slam title. Since 2008, when he won here first, he has made Melbourne his fortress. Can Thiem, the challenger, who has not won a Grand Slam yet, breach the fortress?