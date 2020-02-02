Australian Open 2020 Men’s Final Live Score, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Djokovic chases Federer’s all-time record

Australian Open 2020 mens Final Live Score Online: Djokovic is looking to win his 17th Grand Slam title. Thiem is aiming to win his first. Australian Open 2020 mens Final Live Score Online: Djokovic is looking to win his 17th Grand Slam title. Thiem is aiming to win his first.

Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Final Tennis Live Score Updates: Dominic Thiem is up against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men’s singles final match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Djokovic has won 7 Australian Open titles, more than anyone in history, and is aiming to win his 17th Grand Slam title and inch closer to Roger Federer’s all-time record mark of 20 Majors. Thiem, 26, on the other hand, has never won a Grand Slam. His best finish at a Major has been finishing as runner-up in the French Open.

Djokovic has dropped just one set on way to the final. Thiem, on the other hand, has had to fight his way through his half of the draw. He saw through the quarterfinal against Nadal 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 and was stretched in the semifinal by Alexander Zverev as well before he won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. Not just that, he was taken to the fifth set by unseeded Alex Bolt in his second round match. Djokovic has spent almost six hours less than Thiem on the court at the Australian Open this year.