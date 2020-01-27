Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Tennis Live Score Updates: Nadal takes first set

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Updates: Rafa Nadal renews his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster fourth-round clash. Australian Open 2020 Live Score Updates: Rafa Nadal renews his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Tennis Live Score Online Updates: World number one Rafa Nadal renews his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster fourth-round clash at the Australian Open as the Spaniard prepares for the trickiest test of his Melbourne campaign. Nadal has not dropped a set so far as he bids for just his second title at Melbourne Park and was at his ruthless best to dismiss compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the last 16.

In Kyrgios, however, he faces an opponent who has won two of their three previous matches on hardcourts. It will be the first singles meeting between the pair since last year’s Wimbledon when the temperamental Kyrgios, who had previously described Nadal as a sore loser and “super salty”, lost in four sets.