Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Tennis Live Score Updates: Nadal takes first set

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Tennis Live Score Online Updates: World number one Rafa Nadal renews his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster fourth-round clash at the Australian Open as the Spaniard prepares for the trickiest test of his Melbourne campaign. Nadal has not dropped a set so far as he bids for just his second title at Melbourne Park and was at his ruthless best to dismiss compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the last 16.
In Kyrgios, however, he faces an opponent who has won two of their three previous matches on hardcourts. It will be the first singles meeting between the pair since last year’s Wimbledon when the temperamental Kyrgios, who had previously described Nadal as a sore loser and “super salty”, lost in four sets.
Highlights
World No. 1 Rafa Nadal wins the game and with that the first set. Nadal makes the most of weak service game by Kyrgios as he held on to serve, taking the first set 6-3
Time is running out for Kyrgios as Nadal gets closer to taking this set. Another quick hold follows for Nadal, who holds to love. Kyrgios serves in hope of keeping the first set still alive
Nadal dominates the proceedings in the first set, but it is not over yet as a pumped-up Kyrgios ensures it remains a great contest. The fourth game just like the previous two belongs to the Spaniard as he wins it 40-30. He opens up the game with a spectacular serve and followed it up with a forehand down-the-line winner. Kyrgios showed signs of fightback taking the score back to 30-30 but had no response to the next two serves by Nadal.
Kyrgios fights back in the second game making it 1-1, however, the Spaniard is back at his best in the third game of Set 1, as he secures it with 40-0 margin. It was some great serving by the Spaniard as he closed it with a beautiful forehand stroke.
The World No 1 starts off on a positive note but had to fight for it. Nadal double-faulted twice in the game, which saw it going into deuce, however, a splendid serve and an error by his opponent helps him get the lead here.
Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant as he walks down to the court at the Rod Laver Arena wearing LA Lakers jersey with Bryant's name on it. An emotional moment not just for him but for the entire sports fraternity.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the fourth-round Australian Open match between Rafa Nadal and local boy Nick Kyrgios. This is the first time the two are facing each other in a single event since Wimbledon 2019, which Nadal had won. However, the Australian didn't take the result in a pleasant way as he went on to describe Nadal as a "sore loser." Can he finally have his say, this time around or will we witness a similar story? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!