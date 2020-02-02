Australian Open 2020 Final Live Streaming, Thiem vs Djokovic Tennis Live Stream Online: When and where to watch final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in Australian Open final Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in Australian Open final

Australian Open 2020 Final Live Streaming, Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Final Tennis Live Score Stream Online: Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem in an intergenerational decider of Australian Open. The raging pre-tournament favourite, Djokovic will bid for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park, having surprised no-one with his business-like march through the draw.

What has raised eyebrows is the profile of his opponent, a quite different proposition from the men Djokovic has faced before in the title match. In fifth seed Thiem, Djokovic meets an opponent he has never faced at Melbourne Park and suffered recent defeats to – on hardcourt at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals and on clay during the French Open semi-finals.

When is Australian Open men’s singles final?

Australian Open men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Where is Australian Open men’s singles final being played?

Australian Open men’s singles final will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

What time is Australian Open men’s singles final?

Australian Open men’s singles final will start at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australian Open men’s singles final?

Australian Open men’s singles final will be broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Where can I live stream Australian Open men’s singles final?

The live streaming of Australian Open men’s singles final will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

