Australian Open 2020 Day Two Live Score Updates: Nadal, Halep, Medvedev, Pliskova to start their journeys

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Stream Updates: After heavyweights like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Ashleigh Barty started off the year’s first Grand Slam on Monday, some other big names will grace the second day with their first-round clashes on at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal will begin his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, while organisers are confident a rain-hit opening day will not hold up the tournament. The 33-year-old Spaniard will hope to lift his second Australian Open, his first since 2009.

In other men’s matches on Tuesday, US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev of Russia will take on unseeded American Frances Tiafoe, while Germany’s Alexander Zverev meets Italy’s Marco Cecchinato and local hope Nick Kyrgios plays another Italian in Lorenzo Sonego.

Among the women, second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is in action against France’s Kristina Mladenovic while Romania’s Simona Halep meets American Jennifer Brady.

