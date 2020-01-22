Australian Open 2020 Day Three Live Score Updates: Djokovic, Serena, Federer, Osaka continue

Australian Open 2020 Day Three Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic is up against Tatsuma Ito. Australian Open 2020 Day Three Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic is up against Tatsuma Ito.

Australian Open 2020 Live Score Stream Updates: Naomi Osaka will continue her Australian Open title defence with a clash against China’s Zheng Saisai, while Roger Federer and men’s champion Novak Djokovic are also in second-round action on Wednesday.

A victory for third seed Osaka will open up the possibility of a third-round showdown with teenager Coco Gauff, who sent fellow American Venus Williams packing. The 15-year-old faces Romania’s Sorana Cirstea next.

Federer, who looked in ominous form in his 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson, takes on Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, while Djokovic will meet unheralded Japanese Tatsuma Ito. Serena Williams, fresh from lifting the Auckland Classic title, takes on Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek.

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will resume her quest to become the first homegrown winner of an Australian Open singles title since 1978 when she plays Polona Hercog in her first career meeting with the Slovenian. Petra Kvitova faces Spain’s Paula Badosa while Caroline Wozniacki, who announced she will retire at the end of the tournament, meets Dayana Yastremska.