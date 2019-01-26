Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Score, Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Tennis Live Score Streaming: Osaka looks for 2nd Grand Slam title

Australian Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Final Tennis Live Score Stream Online Updates: US Open champion Naomi Osaka will take on Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open 2019 final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. The Japanese-origin tennis player, would be hoping to earn her 2nd consecutive Grand Slam title after crushing 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams at the US Open final year. The World No. 4 has defeated Anastasija Sevastova, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova in her Australian Open campaign and is currently on a 13-match winning streak.
Kvitova, on the other hand, will be eyeing to script one of the most inspiring comebacks in the history of the sport. After missing out from participating in the Australian Open due to an injury, the current world number six will aim to secure her third Grand Slam trophy. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 Women’s Singles final.
Finalists on the court
Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka are officially on the court. The women’s final is about to get started! The stakes couldn’t be higher, as these two are playing for both the title and the No. 1 ranking.
Road to Final: Naomi Osaka
First round:
Osaka began the Australian Open campaign well, struck 30 winners in the demolishing of world No 86 Magda Linette of Poland to reach the second round.
Second round:
Osaka beat Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 in the second round at Melbourne Park to continue her campaign at the Australian Open. The fourth-seeded Osaka recovered a service break in the second set and, at 4-4, she broke Zidansek’s service to love. Osaka hit an ace to save a break point in the last game and clinched it on her second match point with a service winner.
Third round:
The 21-year old escaped a scare in the third round as she lost the first set and tripped in the second against Hsieh Su-wei. Osaka, who also got a warning from the umpire after she spiked her racket in frustraton, recovered both times and avoided slipping out of the Australian Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Hsieh Su-wei.
Road to Final: Petra Kvitova
First round:
Kvitova strolled into the Australian Open second round with a straight sets win over Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia on Monday. The eighth seed struggled with her serve early in the match before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Second round:
Kvitova put on a dominant display to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and nine minutes to extend her winning streak to seven and move into the third round of the Australian Open.
Third round:
Petra Kvitova made light work of Belinda Bencic in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, to sail through the the last 16. The Czech overcame Bencic in just an hour and eight minutes to extend her winning streak to nine matches, beating Bencic 6-1 6-4.
Plenty to play for!
Australian Open 2019 Final Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the women's singles final between Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. After numerous upsets, heartbreaks and joyous moments, Kvitova and Osaka have a shot at history. While the Czech international would look to win her first Grand Slam title since 2012, Osaka would be eager to continue her winning run at the Grand Slam and become World No. 1 at the young age of 21.