Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic to face Lucas Pouille

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: The stage is set for the second men’s semifinal at the Australian Open – and it will be 14-time Grand Slam winning Novak Djokovic facing the Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who has booked his first ever Grand Slam semifinal berth. The odds appear to be stacked against Pouille, especially with the Serbian being in tremendous form since returning from injury.
The two stars have played numerous times before, in which Djokovic has been on the better side of things. The winner of the match will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open 2019. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 semifinal.
28-LUCAS POUILLE
Age: 24
ATP Ranking: 31
Grand Slam titles: 0
2018 Australian Open performance: First round
Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)
1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Age: 31
ATP Ranking: 1
Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)
2018 Australian Open performance: Fourth round
Best Australian Open performance: Winner (Six times)
Australian Open 2019 Semifinal
Hello and welcome to our live blog on 2019 Australian Open Men's semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille. On papers, Djokovic appears to have an easy target in front of him. But the Frenchman has the ability to cause a major upset on his days, and Djokovic would not be too eager to take things lightly.