Toggle Menu
Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic to face Lucas Pouillehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/australian-open-2019-tennis-live-score-semifinal-live-streaming-novak-djokovic-lucas-pouille-5554930/

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic to face Lucas Pouille

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille.

Australian Open 2019 Live Streaming
Australian Open 2019 Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic against Lucas Pouille. (Source: AP)

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: The stage is set for the second men’s semifinal at the Australian Open – and it will be 14-time Grand Slam winning Novak Djokovic facing the Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who has booked his first ever Grand Slam semifinal berth. The odds appear to be stacked against Pouille, especially with the Serbian being in tremendous form since returning from injury.

The two stars have played numerous times before, in which Djokovic has been on the better side of things. The winner of the match will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open 2019. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 semifinal.

Live Blog

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming:

28-LUCAS POUILLE

Age: 24
ATP Ranking: 31
Grand Slam titles: 0
2018 Australian Open performance: First round
Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 31
ATP Ranking: 1
Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)
2018 Australian Open performance: Fourth round
Best Australian Open performance: Winner (Six times)

Australian Open 2019 Semifinal

Hello and welcome to our live blog on 2019 Australian Open Men's semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille. On papers, Djokovic appears to have an easy target in front of him. But the Frenchman has the ability to cause a major upset on his days, and Djokovic would not be too eager to take things lightly.

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: There's only one main draw singles match on Day 12: No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic's semifinal against No. 28 Lucas Pouille. Six-time champion Djokovic wants the record for most Australian Open men's singles titles to himself _ he shares the mark with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. In his favor at the pointy end of this tournament, he's never lost a semifinal at Melbourne Park.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India has quality batsmen who are hard to get out, says Trent Boult
2 WWE Royal Rumble: All the rules you need to know
3 India vs New Zealand: Indian cricket team receives traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval