Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic to face Lucas Pouille

Australian Open 2019 Tennis Live Score, Semifinal Live Streaming: The stage is set for the second men’s semifinal at the Australian Open – and it will be 14-time Grand Slam winning Novak Djokovic facing the Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who has booked his first ever Grand Slam semifinal berth. The odds appear to be stacked against Pouille, especially with the Serbian being in tremendous form since returning from injury.

The two stars have played numerous times before, in which Djokovic has been on the better side of things. The winner of the match will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open 2019. Catch Live score and updates of Australian Open 2019 semifinal.