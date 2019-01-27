Australian Open 2019: Sports stars congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning 15th Grand Slam title

World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Spaniard Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title on Sunday for his 15th Grand Slam crown. With his seventh victory from as many finals at Melbourne Park, the 31-year-old Serb moved past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who have six Australian Open titles each.

The Serb broke Nadal five times while conceding only a single break point to clinch his third title in succession after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. The pair’s eighth in a major final failed to live up to their great rivalry, as top seed Djokovic bulldozed through the first two sets with machine-like precision. Here are some of the top reactions:

Haven’t since that kind of dominant hitting off the ground since ….. we’ll ever actually.. that was a next level performance from the Djoker .. #AusOpen2019 #nomercy — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 27, 2019

Just relentless. And a worthy champion. #Djokovic — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2019

When the court means so much ?? The world No.1 surpasses Roy Emerson and Roger Federer for the all-time record for most #AusOpen men’s singles titles.#AusOpen #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/yenyL4PPII — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

A masterclass performance by Novak. Simply superb. A record 7 @AustralianOpen titles. Major No.15 and counting. Too good 👏 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) 27 January 2019

Like I’ve said before, when @DjokerNole plays like this he’s virtually unbeatable. 9 errors in 3 sets vs Nadal… Unbelievable. #AusOpen — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) 27 January 2019

The King of Melbourne ??@DjokerNole captures his record 7th #AusOpen and his 15th Grand Slam passing Pete Sampras for 3rd all time behind Federer and Nadal. pic.twitter.com/gVSei0Ok85 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) 27 January 2019

Djokovic will head to the French Open with a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career.