Australian Open 2019: Sports stars congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning 15th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic claimed his 15th Grand Slam title on Sunday as he defeated Rafa Nadal in the final of Australian Open 2019.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during the match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal. (Source: Reuters)

World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Spaniard Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open title on Sunday for his 15th Grand Slam crown. With his seventh victory from as many finals at Melbourne Park, the 31-year-old Serb moved past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who have six Australian Open titles each.

The Serb broke Nadal five times while conceding only a single break point to clinch his third title in succession after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. The pair’s eighth in a major final failed to live up to their great rivalry, as top seed Djokovic bulldozed through the first two sets with machine-like precision. Here are some of the top reactions:

Djokovic will head to the French Open with a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career.

