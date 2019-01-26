Australian Open 2019: Sports fraternity congratulates Naomi Osaka on creating history

Four months after defeating Serena Williams in US Open final, Naomi Osaka added another glorious title in her career as she became the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open. The Japanese tennis player defeated Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 to win the Australian Open title on Saturday. This win also made her the first player from Japan and Asia to climb to the pinnacle of the sport.

After prevailing over her opponent in the summit clash at Rod Laver Arena, Osaka extended her winning streak at Grand Slams to 14 straight matches. She also became the first player since America’s Jennifer Capriati to win her next slam after the maiden major title.

Various sportspersons took to Twitter to congratulate the 21-year-old tennis star, who won consecutive Grand Slam titles in the gap of four months.

Here are the tweets:

First Asian ever to ascend to the No.1 ranking in tennis – MEN OR WOMEN…at the age of 21. Congratulations @Naomi_Osaka_ Australian Open Champion 2019. And what a Champion you are ?????? — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 26 January 2019

Congratulations @Naomi_Osaka_ . A superb achievement and truly deserve on becoming World No1..@WTA pic.twitter.com/OQmt717c4n — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 26 January 2019

Naomi Osaka will be the new World No. 1 when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday.