Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer with most Australian Open titles

Novak Djokovic on Sunday created a record, as he became the first individual in history to win seven Australian Open titles. The Serbian defeated World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to register his 15th Grand Slam title. The 31-year-old was previously tied at the top position with six Australian Open titles along with Roy Emerson, and Roger Federer among men’ champions.

Advertising

The Serb had won the title in 2008 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. This is his third Grand Slam in a row, following victories at Wimbledon and US Open before this. Speaking after winning the record 7th title in Melboure, Djokovic said, “I had a surgery exactly 12 months ago. To be standing here, and lifting this title, this is truly amazing. I am speechless. I like to thank my team for supporting me. I like to thank my family – my wife and my daughter and my son. I hope they are watching. Trophies are so special and when I have some special people to share it with them. My brothers and my mother. I want to thank them for their unconditions support to allow me to achieve my dream.

“I do not take this for granted. This definitely is the best moment in the world. You guys made this tournament, this city so special for me. Thank you for your support. Very greatful for this experience.”

Here are all the statistics:

* Nadal has never lost in straight sets in a Slam final before.

* Nadal first break point of the match in the third set, in the sixth game

* 5 unforced errors in the semifinal. 9 in the final. Nadal made 28 unforced errors.

* Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are the first back-to-back male and female Grand Slam champions since Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf did it in 1995 Wimbledon and the US Open

Advertising

* Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open with a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career.