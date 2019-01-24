Toggle Menu
Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka digs deep against Karolina Pliskova to set up Petra Kvitova finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/australian-open-2019-naomi-osaka-vs-karolina-pliskova-5553720/

Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka digs deep against Karolina Pliskova to set up Petra Kvitova final

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova will vie for the World No. 1 ranking when they clash in the final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Naomi Osaka reacts during the match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at Australian Open 2019
Naomi Osaka is through to her second straight grand slam final. (Source: Reuters)

US Open champion Naomi Osaka staved off a fightback from Karolina Pliskova to reach her maiden Australian Open final with a 6-2 4-6 6-4 win on Thursday setting up a title clash with double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Osaka burnished her reputation as one of the cleanest hitters of the ball in women’s tennis by smacking winners almost at will from both her forehand and backhand under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena which was closed due to extreme heat.

“I like the heat so I was kind of sad about that… No, but like, they have the roof open and I was like, ‘oh, it’s my time to shine’,” Osaka said in an on-court interview.

She scorched the court further with 56 winners, often going down on one knee to generate immense power often leaving Pliskova stranded.

The Czech could muster only 20, half of which came in the second set when she hung in to level the match despite the barrage of winners from her opponent.

“I mean I kind of expected (the comeback) a little… I was expecting a really hard battle,” said the Japanese, who had won once in their three previous meeting before Thursday.

“I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I can.”

Osaka broke Pliskova’s service games twice while facing not a single breakpoint to canter through the first set.

Pliskova, who had stunned Serena Williams in the quarter-finals, failed to live up to her reputation as a big server but showed lot of pluck to level the match with a second break at 5-4 after the players had an early trade of breaks.

Osaka converted her only breakpoint opportunity in the decider while her opponent wasted four and the 21-year-old made it to her second straight Grand Slam final with her 15th ace to seal the match in an hour and 53 minutes.

Advertising

Osaka will meet another Czech in Kvitova, who will compete in her first Grand Slam final in five years after defeating unseeded American Danielle Collins 7-6(2) 6-0 in the first semi-final.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch AUS vs SL 1st Test?
2 Australian Open 2019: Petra Kvitova on the brink of crowning brave comeback
3 Watch: Hungarian Open table tennis tournament sees an unmissable rally