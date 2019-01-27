Australian Open 2019 Men’s Final Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic 3-1 Rafa Nadal

Australian Open 2019 Men’s Final Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic 3-1 Rafa Nadalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/australian-open-2019-men-final-live-score-novak-djokovic-vs-rafael-nadal-live-online-streaming-5556816/
Australian Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Final Tennis Live Score Stream Online Updates: The stage is set for an epic finale clash at the Australian Open as the two of the biggest names in the sports history, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, gear up to face each other in the final. Both the stars are in prime form at the moment, which was displayed by how ruthlessly the two dissed their semifinal opponent.
Djokovic would be eager to win his 15th Grand Slam while, for the Spaniard, it will be his 18th if he managed to pull off a win here. Both the stars played out an epic finale at the 2012 Australian Open, that ran for nearly six hours long. Much of the same could be on offer here. Catch Live score and updates of 2019 Australian Open Final.
Live Blog
Australian Open Men's Singles final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Catch Live Tennis score and updates
FIRST SET - Djokovic 4-1 Nadal
BRUTAL! This is no way to treat your opponent in the final. Another love game on serve to the Serb. He is unbeatable on serve. Just too good.
FIRST SET - Djokovic 3-1 Nadal
NADAL SCREAMS VAAMOOS! You can feel the raw tension here as Nadal fight hard to win a game. Djokovic did not made that easy at all. He had a 30-0 lead. But Rafa fought back and made his opponent run around to level it up. Goes to deuce later, but Nadal kept his cool to hold the serve.
FIRST SET - Djokovic 3-0 Nadal
WOW! How does Djokovic just do that - he is up against World No. 2 and he is making him feel terrible about himself. Nadal is appearing underconfident early on, his returns are weak. Djokovic closes the game with a perfectly executed ace. Another love game to him.
FIRST SET - Djokovic 2-0 Nadal
Novak Djokovic's accuracy to return a back hand trouble Rafa Nadal. It was too close to the line and the Spaniard's defensive return was just thrashed back at him by the Serb. It allows Djokovic to take a 30-0 lead. An error from Djokovic allows Nadal to get a point, but then he netted twice to lose the game on serve.
FIRST SET - Djokovic 1-0 Nadal
Novak Djokovic is too good when he is on serve and even Rafa Nadal was troubled trying to counter the play. The Serb takes an easy love game lead in the first set.
PLAY BEGINS
Novak Djokovic begins with the serve and the final is underway - ladies and gentleman - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Australia Open 2019 Final is on!
HERE COMES SUPERNOVAAAA!
The 14 time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic is here! I have no clue how to spell "Let's Go" in Serbian, so I'll just do it in English - LETS GOOOOOOOOO!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Australian Open 2019 Final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The two biggest names in the world of sports - and they will face off against each other to win the coveted Grand Slam title. This is the first time the two will meet each other in Australian Open Final since 2012- when they played out an almost 6-hour clash.
Australian Open Men's Singles final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Six-time champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet in an Australian Open final featuring the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked players in the world. It's the first time they've met at Melbourne Park since Djokovic won their 2012 championship decider in five sets and 5 hours, 53 minutes _ the longest final in Grand Slam history. Djokovic has won all six previous times he has reached the Australian final. Another victory will give him the men's record for most titles in Australia in his own right. It's a mark he currently shares with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. Nadal is aiming to be the first man in the Open era _ and the third in history _ to win each of the four Grand Slam titles at least twice.
HERE COMES RAFAAAAA!
The 17 Grand Slam title winning Champion Rafael Nadal is here! VAMOOOOSSSSSSSSS!
Good news for Rafa!
The Rafa would be pleased that the roof will be off throughout the course of the match. This will help the Spaniard's style of play.
WHERE ARE YOUR POP CORNS?
If the D Generation X (WWE lingo) was writing this blog - they would ask - ARE YOU READY....!? Get your pop corns, get comfortable on a sofa - as the fun marathon is about to begin, very very soon!
Nadal is ready!
He is raring to go - Nadal!
Nadal vs Djokovic
This is the 8th time these two stars will battle head to head in a Grand Slam final.
Nadal won the 2010 and 2013 US Opens and the 2012 and 2014 French Opens; Djokovic won the 2011 Wimbledon final, the 2011 US Open and the 2012 Australian Open.
Djokovic vs Nadal in 2012
The last time the two played the Australian Open Final, it was an almost a six hour marathon which was eventually won by Djokovic. Here are some of the best highlights from that epic match.
Djokovic vs Nadal - Road to the final
Here is how the two have been this year!
Djokovic vs Nadal - History
How has the history been between Djokovic vs Nadal?
What drives Novak Djokovic?
Six-time champion Djokovic is looking to become the first man in history to win 7 Aus Open titles.
Djokovic vs Nadal - Head to Head
It all boils down to this!
Who's more excited?
I SAY WE ARE!
Australian Open Final
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Australian Open 2019 Final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The two biggest names in the world of sports - and they will face off against each other to win the coveted Grand Slam title. This is the first time the two will meet each other in Australian Open Final since 2012- when they played out an almost 6-hour clash.