Australian Open 2019 Men’s Final Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic 3-1 Rafa Nadal

Australian Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Final Tennis Live Score Stream Online Updates: The stage is set for an epic finale clash at the Australian Open as the two of the biggest names in the sports history, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, gear up to face each other in the final. Both the stars are in prime form at the moment, which was displayed by how ruthlessly the two dissed their semifinal opponent.

Djokovic would be eager to win his 15th Grand Slam while, for the Spaniard, it will be his 18th if he managed to pull off a win here. Both the stars played out an epic finale at the 2012 Australian Open, that ran for nearly six hours long. Much of the same could be on offer here. Catch Live score and updates of 2019 Australian Open Final.