Australian Open 2019 Live Score Tennis quarter-finals Live Streaming: Serena Williams plays Karolina Pliskova, Novak Djokovic in action later

Australian Open 2019 Live Score Tennis quarter-finals Live Streaming: Serena Williams continues her bid for an eighth Australian Open and a record 24th singles major Grand Slam title when she takes on Karoline Pliskova on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of Australian Open. Serena won her first three matches in straight sets before a three-set win over the No. 1 player in the world, Simona Halep. Pliskova, on the other hand, will be looking for revenge for last year’s US Open. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka meets sixth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men’s singles, Kei Nishikori’s fighting spirit could face the ultimate test at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. In the other match, Milos Raonic clashes with Lucas Pouille for a spot in the semis. Follow live score and updates here.