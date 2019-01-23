Australian Open 2019 Live Score Tennis quarter-finals Live Streaming: Serena Williams plays Karolina Pliskova, Novak Djokovic in action later

Australian Open 2019 Live Score Tennis quarter-finals Live Streaming: Serena Williams continues her bid for an eighth Australian Open and a record 24th singles major Grand Slam title when she takes on Karoline Pliskova on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of Australian Open. Serena won her first three matches in straight sets before a three-set win over the No. 1 player in the world, Simona Halep. Pliskova, on the other hand, will be looking for revenge for last year’s US Open. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka meets sixth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.
In the men’s singles, Kei Nishikori’s fighting spirit could face the ultimate test at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. In the other match, Milos Raonic clashes with Lucas Pouille for a spot in the semis. Follow live score and updates here.
Serena vs Pliskova
The players are out on the court. Serena Williams' coach had said after her quarter finals victory over world number one Simona Halep that she is back to her physical and emotional best. That is not good news for Pliskova, or any player for that matter.
Naomi Osaka through to the semis
Osaka blew away Svitolina in two sets to make her way into another Grand Slam semi-final, her first at the Australian Open. Svitolina was struggling with a niggle halfway into the first set and she never really could pose a challenge in the second. Osaka won 6-4, 6-1. She will face either Serena Williams or Karolina Pliskova.
Hello and welcome!
Day 2 of the quarter-finals in Melbourne sees Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic hoping to book a place in the semi-finals. Serena will be taking on Czech star Karolina Pliskova, who beat 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round to get here. Before that though, in the women's draw US Open champion Naomi Osaka will be looking to get past Ukrain's Elina Svitolina. If it is Osaka and Serena who win their respective matches, the 2019 Australian Open semi-final will be a repeat of the dramatic 2018 US Open final. Osaka v Svitolina starts at 5.30 am IST while Serena v Pliskova is scheduled for 7.30 am IST.
World no. 1 Djokovic faces Japan's Kei Nishikori, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set marathon of a quarter-final. The winner of this match faces either Canada's Milos Raonic, who beat an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev in the quarters, or France's Lucas Pouille, who beat Croat Borna Coric to get here. Raonic v Pouille is scheduled for 8.45 am IST while Djokovic v Nishikori is scheduled for 2 pm IST.