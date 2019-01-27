Toggle Menu
Australian Open 2019: Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut win men’s doubles title in Melbournehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/australian-open-2019-frenchmen-pierre-hugues-herbert-nicolas-mahut-win-mens-doubles-title-in-melbourne-5556911/

Australian Open 2019: Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut win men’s doubles title in Melbourne

With the victory, Herbert and Mahut added the Melbourne Park title to their U.S. Open, Wimbledon and French Open crowns to complete the career Grand Slam. 

French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Finn Henri Kontinen and local hope John Peers 6-4 7-6(1) to win their maiden Australian Open men’s doubles title. (AP Photo)

French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat 2017 champions Finn Henri Kontinen and local hope John Peers 6-4 7-6(1) to win their maiden Australian Open men’s doubles title on Sunday. With the victory, Herbert and Mahut added the Melbourne Park title to their U.S. Open, Wimbledon and French Open crowns to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Frenchmen, seeded fifth at the year’s first Grand Slam, got the only break in the opening set when they broke Kontinen’s serve at 4-4 and then Herbert held on.

The second set went on serve before Herbert and Mahut got the upper hand in the tie-breaker to seal the victory in an hour and 38 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indonesia Masters 2019 Highlights: Saina Nehwal wins title as Carolina Marin forced to retire
2 Sarfraz Ahmed gets four-match suspension for racist comments
3 Australian Open 2019 Men's Final Live Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 3-1 Rafa Nadal