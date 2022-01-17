scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

Australian Open 1st round: Rafa Nadal wins in three sets

Nadal has renewed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron.

By: AP |
January 17, 2022 12:48:14 pm
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Marcos Giron of the U.S. in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal has renewed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron.

Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied with 20 major singles titles each. Federer is not playing due to his lengthy recovery from right knee surgery, and nine-time champion Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday due to problems with his visa, his COVID-19 vaccination status, and a court hearing which didn’t go his way.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Nadal is also bidding to become the second man in the Open Era and only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice. Djokovic completed the double by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021.

Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli test
Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain after 7 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 17: Latest News