Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Australian Jason Kubler wins 70-shot rally on a net cord

Russian Khachanov was serving for two-set lead in the battle between the two baseliners on John Cain Arena when Australian Kubler managed to snare a breakpoint.

Australia's Jason Kubler in action during his second round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. (Reuters)

Karen Khachanov and Jason Kubler shared a rally of 70 shots in their second round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday but the end, when it came, was something of an anti-climax.

Russian Khachanov was serving for two-set lead in the battle between the two baseliners on John Cain Arena when Australian Kubler managed to snare a break point.

The pair slapped the ball back and forth for 90 seconds before a Kubler backhand clipped the net cord and dropped onto the other side of the court, leaving Khachanov stranded behind the baseline.

The partisan crowd on the showcourt erupted in celebration and Kubler went on to win the set 7-5 to level up the contest at 1-1.

The players would have had to go on a fair bit longer to break the record for a rally in a competitive match, which the Library of Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum believes to have taken place in 1984.

Jean Hepner and Vicky Nelson shared a 29-minute rally in Richmond, Virgina in which the ball passed over the net an incredible 643 times.

The rally was not even a record for the Australian Open nor John Cain Arena.

Frenchmen Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils shared a 71-shot rally on the same court in the third round in 2013. Simon won the point and the match.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:26 IST
