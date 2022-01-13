Australia PM Morrison declines to comment on Djokovic’s visa status

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he did not want to comment on Novak Djokovic’s visa status and that it was up to the immigration minister to decide whether to revoke it or not.

Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men’s tournament despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

PM Morrison asked about delayed(again) Djokovic visa decision – says immigration minister Hawke still considering the case, no decision today “These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke, I don’t propose to make any further comment at this time” — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 13, 2022

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke top seed Djokovic’s visa which could scuttle the Serbian superstar’s bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open.