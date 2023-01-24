Australian Open: Sania Mirza- Rohan Bopanna through to semis after pair received a walkover in quarters

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are through to the mixed doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the pair received a walkover in their quarterfinals. The Indian duo was to play against Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez but entered the last 4 automatically after getting a walkover. Both had a straight-sets win in the second round on Monday.

The duo of Mirza, competing at a Grand Slam for the last time and Bopanna took 1 hour 17 minutes to beat the Japanese-Uruguayan duo of Makota Ninomiya and Ariel Behar 6-4, 7-6(9).

Sania. in an Instagram post, had clarified about her last appearance in the Australian Open. In an emotional note which was captioned – “Life update”, Mirza wrote, “Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6!”

“With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam some day and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace.”

It seemed Mirza and Bopanna would close out a comfortable victory as they were a break up in the second set, but Ninomiya and Behar fought back strongly to break back and force a tie-break. Mirza and Bopanna then squandered a couple of match points but eventually got the job done and received loud cheers from the Indian fans in the stadium.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian duo defeated Australian wild cards Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round.

Mirza’s women’s doubles journey at Grand Slam tennis had come to an end on Monday when she and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina were beaten in three sets by the team of Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina and Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium.