Australia Open: Garbine Muguruza eases past Clara Burel in straight sets

Updated: January 18, 2022 7:57:21 am
Third seed Garbine Muguruza struggled to close out the contest but reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over feisty young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
Happy 1⃣0⃣th #AusOpen appearance @GarbiMuguruza 🥳
The No.3 seed maintains her perfect first-round win record at Melbourne Park, defeating Burel 6-3 6-4. #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/teFdU0sQe2
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2022
Burel showed plenty of fight and managed to break Muguruza in the opening set but her own serve was brittle and 12 double faults dug a hole she was always going to struggle to get out of.
The experienced Spaniard, a losing finalist at Melbourne Park two years ago, came into the net to great effect to go a set and a break up but was broken again when serving for the match.
The former Wimbledon and French Open champion broke Burel for a fifth time in the next game to get the job done and move onto to a contest with another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet.
