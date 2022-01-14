Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again

Novak Djokovic’s visa was once again cancelled by Australia on Friday. He still has the option of a legal challenge to avoid deportation and defend his title at Australian Open.

The Australian government Djokovic’s visa saying that the World No. 1 is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and may pose a risk to the community.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic’s visa, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday. “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a statement.

Top Sports News Now After DRS controversy angers Kohli and Co., India hit back to dismiss Dean Elgar in quest for history

Under-19 World Cup preview: One eye on Cup, one on IPL auction buzz

India Open: Rusty Saina Nehwal a stepping stone for Malvika Bansod Click here for more

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation. It is the second time Djokovic’s visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne a week ago to defend his Australian Open title.

His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That allowed him to receive a visa to travel.

But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. He spent four nights in hotel detention before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.