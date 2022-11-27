scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Auger-Aliassime leads Canada past Italy into Davis Cup final Malaga

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Pospisil were all on the Canada team that lost to Spain in the 2019 final.

Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final.(Screengrabs/DavisCup)

Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second-ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime, whose four career titles have all come this year, will look to finish off his season by leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title on Sunday when it faces Australia. Lorenzo Sonego ground out a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov to put Italy ahead in front of 9,000 spectators in Málaga, Spain.

Auger-Aliassime pulled the Canadians level by seeing off Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4, sending it to doubles. The sixth-ranked Auger-Aliassime could barely rest before he teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to defeat Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (2), 7-5. Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Pospisil were all on the Canada team that lost to Spain in the 2019 final.

Canada made the tournament this year as a wild card to replace defending champion Russia, which was suspended because of the invasion of Ukraine. Italy has not reached the final since 1998. The Italians’ only title came in 1976.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

On Friday, Australia rallied to beat Croatia and reach its first final since 2003, when it won its 28th title.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 02:56:50 pm
Next Story

Chhattisgarh: Two sisters sexually exploited by father, uncle in Durg

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 27: Latest News
close