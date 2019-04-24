ATP Finals move to Turin from London for 2021-25

The ATP Finals are moving to the Italian city of Turin in 2021. The move was announced on Wednesday by the men’s professional tennis body. Turin will host the season-ending tennis event for five years through 2025, succeeding current host London. Turin replaces London as the host city after 12 years in the English capital.

The event will be played inside the PalaAlpitour, a 15,000-seat multi-purpose arena built to host hockey games during the the city’s bid for the 2006 Olympics.

THE RESULTS ARE TURIN 🇮🇹 2021 – 2025 #ATPFinals pic.twitter.com/M4l6zDLnRO — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) 24 April 2019

Five cities were in the running for the event: London, Manchester, Singapore, Tokyo and Turin.

The move to Turin makes it the first Italian city to host the ATP Finals in its 50-year history and makes Turin the 15th city to host the prestigious tournament since its inception in 1970.

Held each November, the ATP Finals brings together the top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams.

Italy also recently began hosting the Next Gen Finals, a year-end event for the best under-21 players with the tournament being staged in Milan. The Next Gen Finals and the ATP Finals are held on back-to-back weeks, which will create a Milan-Turin focal point for the sport.

Novak Djokovic, highest ranked player in the world and President of the ATP Player Council, said: “The ATP Finals is the biggest and most prestigious event that we have at the ATP. It’s a tournament that has historically moved around and so I’m very excited to see it move to Turin from 2021. It’s still a few years away but I know that the players will be very excited to compete there, and I also hope to be part of what will be a very special event.”

Turin’s selection comes only days after Italian player Fabio Fognini won the Monte Carlo Masters – to become the first Italian to win the ATP Masters 1000 event – and two weeks before the Italian Open in Rome.

The Italian government pledged 78 million euros ($90 million) in funding for the ATP Finals.