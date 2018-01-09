ATP to amend rules on first round pull outs as four quit Auckland

Kyle Edmund pulled out of Auckland Classic with injury. (Source: Reuters) Kyle Edmund pulled out of Auckland Classic with injury. (Source: Reuters)

ATP chief Chris Kermode has said that the men’s tennis body will take some steps in order to address the situation of pull outs prior to the first round – as was the case in Auckland. Four players pulled out of Auckland Classic before their opening round matches, citing illness or injury. With Ryan Harrison, Andrey Rublev, Guido Pella and Kyle Edmund pulling out of the tournament before the first round, their place went to four lucky losers from the qualifying tournament found. All that is required for players to avoid an ATP fine is to turn up at the venue and thus become eligible for first round prize money.

Kermode, executive chairman of the ATP, said rules around withdrawals were being looked at but he understood some of the reasonings for not playing the tournament. “The bigger concern would be players pulling out before they got here, that would be an issue,” Kermode told Fairfax Media in Auckland. “They make the effort to come to the event and that’s demonstrated the desire to play here. Tennis is such a physical sport that these things are going to happen. We are currently doing a whole review process of our business and plans for 2019. Ranking points, player withdrawals and how we deal with that is something we’ve got to and are looking at.”

Harrison had said he was too tired to play in Auckland after reaching on early Tuesday morning. The American had made the final of Brisbane International where he lost to Nick Kyrgios. Other players in the fray, Rublev, Pella and Edmund cited injury as the reason for the pull outs from the tournament. Rublev reached the final of Qatar Open where he lost to Gael Monfils; Pella reached the semfinals in Doha while Edmund twisted his ankle in Brisbane.

Kermode further clarified that a lot of it depends on the wording for the pull out while claiming that not playing due to fatigue – this early in the season – wasn’t a justified reason. “A lot of it is about wording. You can withdraw through personal reasons, fatigue and things like this,” Kermode said. “If there is a good, concrete, obvious reason, then I think fans realise that sport is live, dynamic and there are going to be withdrawals. When there’s the grey area at the beginning of the year, fatigue doesn’t sound that great. At the end of the year people would say, ‘OK, it’s been a long season.’ So we’ve got to clear that up, that’s part of this whole process we’re doing.”

