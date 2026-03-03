ATP issues statement on player’s safety as Daniil Medvedev, other stars stranded in Dubai following Iran strikes

The escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has affected the whole world, and sports could not keep its distance from the impact of the ongoing war. Several top tennis players are stranded in Dubai after competing in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released a statement on the safety of the players who have been stuck in Dubai.

The organisation wrote, “The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with our players, their support teams and relevant local authorities.”

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event. They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament’s official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported.”

“We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors. At this stage, travel arrangements remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow. We will continue to assess developments and provide updates as appropriate.”

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is one of the players stuck in Dubai. He is stranded with his family and team one day after he won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for his 23rd career ATP title. Tallon Griekspoor, who withdrew from the title match due to injury, and Andrey Rublev were also in Dubai after the airspace was shut down due to tensions in the Middle East following the United States’ airstrikes on Iran on Saturday.

Medvedev posted that UAE airspace was gradually closed and the reopening of the airport postponed. He described, “As strange as it may sound, I’m very emotional on the court. In life probably, it would help me to be a bit more emotional at some moments, so for me, everything is kind of normal and, let’s say, natural. I received a lot of messages from friends, acquaintances and everyone is worried, but in principle, I can say on my own behalf that everything is fine. It is not clear whether it will last long or not. Therefore, we are just waiting, let’s say, what will happen next in the next hours, days,” he wrote.

According to Reuters, airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain is virtually empty after Israel confirmed it had struck Iran and the US military launched a series of strikes on targets in the country. Iran has retaliated with a salvo of missiles. Witnesses reported explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar’s Doha — which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East — as well as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Emirates had said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, adding that it was assisting affected passengers with rebooking, refunds, and alternative travel arrangements.