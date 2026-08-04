‘Do you think Djokovic cares?’: Zverev says fines won’t stop player withdrawals

World number two Alexander Zverev said that monetary sanctions will not stop top player withdrawals from ATP Masters events after Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and an injured Carlos Alcaraz opted out of the Montreal Masters that began on Sunday.
The frustrated Canadian organisers have called for financial and other player sanctions over the series of late withdrawals from the first of two major events prior to the August 31 start of the US Open.
Zverev, who recently lost to Sinner in the Wimbledon final, said fines would not affect the superstars of the sport.
“It’s not rocket science,” Zverev said. “We get bonuses at the end of the year if we play all nine Masters.
Top seed Alexander Zverev said that money won’t solve the problem of big-name absentees as the ATP Montreal Masters kicked off on Sunday without Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and injured Carlos Alcaraz.
Amid their frustration, Canadian officials have called for financial and other player sanctions over the series of late withdrawals from the first of two major events prior to the August 31 start of the US Open.
But world number two Zverev said throwing dollars at the problem will make zero difference to any of the trio of elite multimillionaires.
“It’s not rocket science,” the Wimbledon runner-up said. “We get bonuses at the end of the year if we play all nine Masters.
“You think Novak will care if he gets a bigger bonus? I think the guy has — if I would have to guess, the guy is north of 400 million (dollars) in his bank account.
“I’m not sure he would care about 50,000 more or less.”
The German star also remarked that the 24-time Major winner Djokovic isn’t concerned about his world ranking at 39. “I don’t think he cares about his ranking either. I honestly don’t think so,”.
Djokovic, who has been at the top of the ATP rankings for a record 428 weeks, is currently placed fifth behind Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
– With AFP inputs