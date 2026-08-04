‘Do you think Djokovic cares?’: Zverev says fines won’t stop player withdrawals

Zverev also remarked that the 24-time Major winner Djokovic isn't concerned about his world ranking at 39. (Reuters Photo)

World number two Alexander Zverev said that monetary sanctions will not stop top player withdrawals from ATP Masters events after Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and an injured Carlos Alcaraz opted out of the Montreal Masters that began on Sunday.

The frustrated Canadian organisers have called for financial and other player sanctions over the series of late withdrawals from the first of two major events prior to the August 31 start of the US Open.

Zverev, who recently lost to Sinner in the Wimbledon final, said fines would not affect the superstars of the sport.

“It’s not rocket science,” Zverev said. “We get bonuses at the end of the year if we play all nine Masters.