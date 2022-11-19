scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Watch: Djokovic gasps for breath after gruelling encounter with Medvedev

Djokovic overcame Medvedev 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) in a gruelling clash at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic pours water on his head during a break of his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy. (AP)

Novak Djokovic said beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals on Friday was a tough physical battle that took a lot out of him.

Djokovic stayed unbeaten in the Red Group as he overcame Medvedev 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) in a gruelling clash at the Pala Alpitour in Turin to top the standings.

“Well, it was just fatigue from a gruelling battle. That’s all I can say. I mean, there was no illness,” Djokovic told reporters.
“Everyone has one of those days where they struggle more physically. For me that was today.

“Of course, the opponent likes seeing you down, and he’s trying to dominate in the rallies, he’s trying to get the upper hand of the match, which was kind of the situation that was happening today.”

The Serbian, who will face American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday, battled back from a break down in the decider to hand Medvedev his third straight defeat after three hours and five minutes.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Of course, when you’re going through physical struggles, it affects the game, it affects how you feel mentally, it affects your body language,” Djokovic said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

“I’m very proud to be able to find a way, because that’s what we are I think, owing to ourselves and to the team and to the people who come and watch you, is to always try to give your very best in that given moment.”

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:32:32 am
Next Story

SSC Phase X/2022 CBT Result declared for various posts

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 19: Latest News