ATP Cup men’s team event goes to Sydney and Brisbane

The inaugural edition of the $15 million ATP Cup men’s team event will be hosted in Sydney, Brisbane and one other city in the lead-up up to the Australian Open next January, Tennis Australia announced on Monday. Sydney, which will host the final, announced a A$50.5 million ($36 million) upgrade of the Olympic Tennis Centre venue on Friday, which includes putting a roof on the main showcourt.

Perth, which has hosted the mixed team Hopman Cup for the last 30 years, and Adelaide are the other cities likely to be in the running to host the group stage of the event. The 24-team tournament is seen as a threat to the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) revamped 18-nation Davis Cup competition starting in Madrid in November.

The new ATP event also has major implications for the other men’s and mixed events in Australia and further afield that have traditionally been used by players to prepare for the year’s first grand slam at Melbourne Park.