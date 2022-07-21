ATP cancels 2022 events in China due to COVID restrictions

July 21, 2022 6:38:13 pm
The Shanghai Masters and three other men’s tournaments in China will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the ATP Tour said on Thursday.
China hosted the Winter Olympics under strict health protocols in February but almost every other international sporting event in the country this year has been canceled or postponed.
ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told Reuters last month that the prospects of the 2022 China swing were bleak.
“This marks the third year of cancellation for the ATP’s China swing, typically hosted in September and October and last staged in 2019, prior to the pandemic,” the men’s governing body said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
As of July 20, mainland China had confirmed 228,180 cases of COVID-19 with symptoms since the pandemic first struck in December 2019. Although the number is small by global standards, authorities in China are sticking to a stringent zero-COVID policy, while other countries have relaxed their rules and chosen to live with the virus.
The French Open and Wimbledon were recently held without any health restrictions and it was unlikely players would have agreed to go to China if there was any period of isolation involved.
The women’s tour has no events scheduled in China for 2022 as the WTA works to find a resolution to the standoff with China over PengShuai.
Former doubles world number one Peng’s well-being became a concern for the WTA after she posted a message on social media last November accusing China’s former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
In addition to the Oct. 9-16 Shanghai Masters, China was scheduled to host the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, both starting on Sept. 26, and the China Open from Oct. 3-9 in Beijing.
To fill the hole in the calendar left by the cancellation of the China events, the men’s body said it has granted single-year event licenses to six ATP 250 tournaments.
“As a global sport we continue to manage the impacts of the pandemic,” Gaudenzi said. “Event cancellations are an unfortunate reality, and we wish our affected tournament members and fans well.
“At the same time, it’s incredibly encouraging to have many great cities step up to host ATP Tour tennis this season.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Latest News
Oppenheimer first poster shows the devastation caused by the atomic bomb
Anupam Mittal reveals the mistakes he wants to avoid on Shark Tank India 2
ATP cancels 2022 events in China due to COVID restrictions
Kerala college students give befitting reply to moral policing with ‘sit-on-lap’ protest
Spinach and cabbage can reduce antibiotic resistance
No longer ‘Jai Veeru’: Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages as Cong fears fallout
As a commentator one-day cricket is a drag now, scrap ODIs permanently: Wasim Akram
Taipei Open: Twin delight for Tanisha, Kashyap too win Taipei
Kristen Bell on how husband Dax Shepard helped cure her mastitis; know more about the condition
Kerala engineering students ‘lap up’ opportunity to respond to moral policing
JNU to resume offline classes for all courses from August 3
Commodity prices today, July 21: Key vegetables and pulses prices in major cities