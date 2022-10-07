scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Astana Open: Novak Djokovic beats Botic van de Zandschulp to reach quarters

Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates a point. (AP)

Add Botic van de Zandschulp to the long list of players to have been schooled by Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

Van de Zandschulp earned one break point in each set but couldn’t seriously threaten Djokovic, who is looking for a second straight indoor hardcourt title after winning in Tel Aviv last week.

“(In the) second set I think I started to read his serve better and just started swinging through the court more,” Djokovic said. “Botic is a quality tennis player. When he has time, he can hurt you, so I tried to take away that time from him and I’m very pleased with the way I played, particularly in the second.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Djokovic will next face Karen Khachanov, who rallied to beat Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. If the 21-time Grand Slam champion gets past that one, he could come up against fellow former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The second-seeded Russian beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-2 to move one match away from a potential rematch of last year’s U.S. Open final, when Medvedev beat Djokovic to deny his attempt at a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Medvedev will first have to beat Roberto Bautista Agut, who advanced Wednesday.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:15:17 am
Next Story

Little girl battling cancer meets Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. Video wins hearts

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News