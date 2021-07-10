Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming: Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title.

Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

Where is the Wimbledon 2021 Women's singles final match taking place?

The match will take place at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

At what time does the match begin?

The match will begin around 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, June 10th 2021.

When and how to watch the live coverage?

The match will be aired live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

How to watch online?

The online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.