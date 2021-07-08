Australia’s Ashleigh Barty reaches her first Wimbledon final

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match. (AP Photo)

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.

One step closer to a childhood dream.@ashbarty plays some of her best tennis to reach the final at #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/JlFtltPIg7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 8, 2021

Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Achievement UNLOCKED 🔓 World No.1 🇦🇺 @ashbarty is into her first #Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Kerber! pic.twitter.com/Iqzqv0dNe9 — wta (@WTA) July 8, 2021

Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.