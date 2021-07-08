scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty reaches her first Wimbledon final

Ashleigh Barty stormed into her maiden Wimbledon final after defeating the 25th seed Angelique Kerber.

By: AP |
Updated: July 8, 2021 7:52:27 pm
Ashleigh BartyAustralia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match. (AP Photo)

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.

Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

