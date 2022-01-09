scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

Ash Barty wins in Adelaide, Rafael Nadal in Melbourne

The top-seeded Nadal beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Melbourne while Ash Barty won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina.

By: AP |
January 9, 2022 5:56:30 pm
(From left) Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal (AP)

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. Rafael Nadal also added another title to his illustrious career, capturing at least one ATP title for the 19th consecutive year.

The top-seeded Nadal beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Melbourne in one of six tournaments this week ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 17.

The Adelaide win improved Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since the beginning of 2021.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Premium | Dad! India would have to break something in my body to drag me out of there’

Barty also beat Coco Gauff, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofin Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to her 14th WTA tournament win.

Barty is scheduled to play the Sydney Tennis Classic next week before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

In a WTA tournament at Melbourne, American Amanda Anisimova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to win her second WTA title.

The 20-year-old Anisimova came from 2-4 down in the first set and 0-3 in the decider to clinch the trophy and win her first title in almost three years.

Anisimova broke down in tears on her exit from the 2020 Australian Open, her first major following the sudden death of her father.

Anisimova, a French Open semifinalist and former world No. 21, returned to some of her best form Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I want to thank Melbourne, I always love playing here and I’m super excited for a couple more amazing weeks here,” she said in reference to the Australian Open.

“Tennis can be a difficult journey at times but I’m so happy and grateful to have the people in my life I have. It’s so good to start the year in such a good place, I’m super grateful.”

In other tournament finals on Sunday, second-seeded Simona Halep beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 500 event in Melbourne, and in the Adelaide International men’s final, Gael Monfils defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 .

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 09: Latest News